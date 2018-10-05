Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston Historical Foundation is seeking volunteers for its Paint Pals projects during the month of October. To sign up, visit www.galvestonhistory.org/paintpals or call 409-765-3404.
Volunteers are needed for the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach fall cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information and locations, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
The city of League City is seeking 200 volunteers ages 16 and older to serve as judges during an upcoming attempt to break the Guiness World Record title for the largest Stop, Drop, and Roll event on Oct. 12 at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium. To sign up, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BTD2KWK or call 281-554-1025.
Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is seeking volunteers for its annual fall sweep citywide beautification and cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 across the city of La Marque. Local businesses, organizations and civic groups are encouraged to sign up. To sign up, contact Councilwoman Casey McAuliffe at c.mcauliffe@cityoflamarque.org.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to ring bells across the county during the Christmas season. For information, contact Holly McDonald at holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
