Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Wednesday at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to ring bells across the county during the Christmas season. For information, contact Holly McDonald at holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center for Environmental Health and Medicine is seeking volunteers to participate in its Assessment of Indoor Air Quality and Health after Hurricane Harvey Study. Must be 18 and older. If you’d like to participate, contact Chantele Singleton at csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
