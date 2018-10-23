» The American Baptist General Convention of Texas will have its 20th session daily at 9 a.m. today through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-5642.
» The Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas will host its 125th annual session through Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. First Baptist Church of Texas City will be the host church. For information, visit www.mbgctx.org or call 512-477-8080.
» The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon today at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
» Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. today at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
» The Pumpkin Patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
» The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
» The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 52nd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City; and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488.
» The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
» Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests at the afternoon program. For information, call 409-763-1748.
» The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Stacie Hawkins, who’s one the board of directors for UMW, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
» Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Clarence Palmer will be ordained. For information, call 409-256-1329.
» First Baptist Church will have its annual trunk or treat festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call 409-763-1840.
