ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is the host congregation for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ annual salute to Black History Month and recognition of the Rev. Absalom Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Melanie Jones will lead the service. A light lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 832-244-1817.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present a gospel tour at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. The tour will feature six-time Stellar nominee, Endurance, Unrestricted Praise, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The church also will have its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The Rev. Jerry Lee and the Greater Bell Zion Baptist church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Pastor’s Aid program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Porter and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. Guests are encouraged to wear a combination of black and white. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will have its community Black History Month Celebration and soul food dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Tillie Henson at 409-502-7772.
The Church of the Living God Pillar Ground and Truth will have its pastor appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Norman Johnson and the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Sandra Gasaway at 409-457-3864, or Margaret Lewis at 409-392-0405.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its pre-anniversary service celebrating Elder Robert Woodard III, and his wife, Diana, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-497-2138.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Andrew W. Berry II, and his wife, Krystal, with the following events at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City: Family community night/pre-anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Joe Ratliff speaking; and the anniversary celebration will be at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 24, with the Revs. F.N. Williams, William Jordan, and Marcus Cosby, speaking respectively. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 179th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-939-7879.
