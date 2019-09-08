The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in Galveston. Registration is $100 per classmate and $60 per guest through Sunday. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com, or via Cash App at $BHSClassof89. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
The O’Connell High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Galveston Country Club. Registration is $40 per person. For information, contact Dennis Byrd, dpblsu@gmail.com or 409-539-2764, or Ellen Curran Sanderson, esanders@sbcglobal.net or 409-939-8741.
The La Marque High School multi-class reunion, “Still Roarin,’” will be Sept. 28 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. For information, call Bruce Blankenship at 409-599-5007, or David Laymance at 409-599-5936.
The Hitchcock High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at Joe’s Banquet Center in Alvin. Admission is $35 per person. Cash only. Deposits also can be made at any Texas First Bank. Must RSVP by Sept. 22. For information, contact Al Mazur, al@dolphincss.com or 281-253-5790.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
The Ball High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. Registration is $60 per person through Sept. 23. Fees will increase afterward. To register, visit reunionmanager.net. For information, visit the class Facebook page, or call Alicia Levy Healy, 409-771-9422 or Daniel Rojas, 817-807-8895.
The Santa Fe High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Oct. 5. Registration is $20 per person in advance. For information, contact Valerie Carmichael, sf1979reunion@gmail.com or 409-771-4828.
The Ball High School Class of 1959 will have its 60-year reunion Oct. 5 at 11112 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call Alice Legge, 409-744-3195, or Mike Spencer, 409-770-3056.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will celebrate the 75th birthdays of its classmates from 8 p.m. Oct. 12 to midnight Oct. 13 at The Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3550, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Ball High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 in Galveston. For information and to get your registration form, contact Deborah Ward, dnp1951@att.net or 832-722-3250, Ellen Taormina Goerlich, elleng1950@comcast.net, Mary Evans Sandles, maryann_07@yahoo.com, or Linda Hickman Brooks, lb31551@comcast.net.
