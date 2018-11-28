Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have a revival and fundraiser nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Ministers Robert Robinson, Preston Dawson, and Jeff Maxey will speak respectively. Dinners will be sold each night for $10 each. There also will be concert ($10 donation at door) featuring Chuck and the Guiding Clouds at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. Donations can be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will host Bishop Hector F. Monterroso, bishop assistant in the Diocese of Texas, at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Family and Friends Day. For information, call Michelle Allen at 832-244-1817.
Trinity Lutheran Church will host the praise band “Chaos” from Memorial Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. The youth Christmas program will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 16. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 outside the hospital’s south lobby at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Nassau Bay. For information, call 281-523-2259.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Gospel Explosion at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. “Young People Standing Firm on Your Faith” is the theme. For information, call Deborah Montgomery at 409-497-1118.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of Apostle Aaron Johnson with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Earl Langham and Steffany Williams will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Testimony Treasures will be shared, and members are asked to take new, unwrapped socks and a Christian mug to participate in a mug gift exchange. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: The Great Christmas Giveaway at 10 a.m. Dec. 16; Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 16; and Christmas Eve service will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
