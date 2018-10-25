The pumpkin patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The pumpkin patch at First Christian Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to dusk through Thursday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The church also will have its pet blessing at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the pumpkin patch. For information, email Sandra Andoe at sjandoe@hotmail.com.
Westward Church of Christ will have a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 502 N. Westward St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-7357 or 409-938-3005.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have its health care forum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will be served. Dr. Tuere Coulter, Stormy Hall, and Darla Carter will speak. For information, call Sharon Henry at 409-771-7290.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its trunk or treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nashby St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests at the afternoon program. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Stacie Hawkins, who’s one the board of directors for UMW, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 133rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. A. T. Jordan Sr. and Evergreen Baptist Church will be the guests. “Guided by the Word of God” is the theme. For information, call 409-995-0826 or 409-655-5577.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Clarence Palmer will be ordained. For information, call 409-256-1329.
First Baptist Church will have its annual trunk or treat festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The adult choir of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Choir Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D. J. Harris and the Greater Harvest Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-6633.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Super Sunday celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its pumpkin carving and chili dog event at 5 p.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Take your own pumpkins. For information, call 409-935-6004.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its community Halloween/All Hallows Eve party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. Festivities will include a costume contest, music, food and drinks. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com and put Halloween in the subject line.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
The women of Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Thank Offering event at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. There will be a barbecue potato luncheon afterward ($5 per person). Proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 98th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Joel G. Clay and Hopewell Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, visit www.comptonmemorialministries.org or call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915, or Bea Henderson at 409-789-4324.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
