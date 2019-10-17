Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its third annual Whole Armor of God program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Lisa Bell, Liz Stevenson, Jennie D. Brown, Sheryl Neal, and Elaine Jobe will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its annual women’s conference brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Gasaway, 409-457-3864, or Margaret Lewis, 409-392-0405.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Diana Davis, of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its eighth church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its Mission Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 134th church anniversary and homecoming at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The Rev. John F. Johnson and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Oct. 26. For information, email Maleia Brooks, Malbro4@msn.com.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 53rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, in Texas City; and at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall, 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
Northside Baptist Church will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2801 N. Logan St. in Texas City. For information, call Connie Troutman, 281-536-8589.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.