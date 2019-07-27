Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its annual education fund program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. William Randall and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Isaac Dubose and Lone Star Baptist Church will be the guests. Lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Heaven & Hell Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue/white (heaven) or red/black (hell). For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Bridgett Pierre-Ned and Evangelist Pamala Williams Edwards will be ordained. For information, 409-256-1329.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. To register, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For ages 4-12. To register, visit www.sfworshipcenter.org. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its combined Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. For students in grades K-6. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/2churches or call Paula Smith, 409-945-2931.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., and his family’s 17th anniversary with the following events at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City: Pre-anniversary service at 3 p.m. Aug. 4 with the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church; and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 with the Rev. William L. Randall Jr. and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. For information, call 409-995-0826.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Alice Smith, an internationally known conference speaker and best-selling author, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Praise Celebration at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Aug. 18. If you’d like to participate in the praise celebration, call Jeff Maxey, 409-497-5790. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.