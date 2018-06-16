ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will offer a free tax seminar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. John O’Brien will be the presenter. For information, email stmichaelsepiscopal@comcast.net or call 409-935-3559.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer youth revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. “It Takes A Village To Raise A Child” is the theme. The Rev. Don A. Henderson Sr. will be the speaker. For information, call 409-354-8660.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. June 23 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its summer bazaar at 1 p.m. June 23 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. All sorts of wares will be available for sale. Booths are available for $20 (no food). For information, call 409-497-5790.
New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, at 3 p.m. June 24 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. William Randall and the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. A.L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-3819 or 409-935-8349.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 6 p.m. June 25 through June 28 at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
