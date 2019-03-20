Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Christian Women Council of Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will present its Sister to Sister event at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Brenda Oglesby, Melinda Reeves, Diana Woodard, and Kendra Sowell will be the speakers. For information, call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915 or Michelle Henderson at 409-789-4324.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
