Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Back-2-School Drive at noon Saturday at 611 11th Ave. N. in Texas City. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available. For information, email pastorthomas57@outlook.com.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual garage and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jerry Wade and the Providence Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Reginal Rhodes and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
First Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through July 26 at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. To register, visit https://galvpres.com/vbs or call 409-762-8638.
Faith Lutheran Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through July 26 at 800 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For students in completed grades K-5. For information, call 281-534-3569.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 26 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through July 26 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For children in pre-K through fifth-grade. To register, call 409-925-2552.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 28 through Aug. 1 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. To register, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 29 through Aug. 2 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For ages 4-12. To register, visit www.sfworshipcenter.org. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its combined Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 29 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. For students in grades K-6. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/2churches or call Paula Smith, 409-945-2931.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 5 p.m. July 31 through Aug. 2 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Alice Smith, an internationally known conference speaker and best-selling author, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Praise Celebration at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Aug. 18. If you’d like to participate in the praise celebration, call Jeff Maxey, 409-497-5790. For information, call 409-948-3993.
