The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its annual end of the year prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ron Ross from Neighborhood Baptist Church will be the speaker. For information, call 409-383-8640 or 409-392-0405.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will its Watch Night Party and Games event at 8 p.m. Monday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-8466.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Night Watch service from 9 p.m. to midnight Monday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Laverne Denmond, from Rock of Zion Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Monday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, leave a message at 409-986-9197.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
St. John Baptist Church will have a revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Leroy Lacy from Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church in Houston will be the revivalist. For information, call Celina Edwards at 409-762-3461.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Jan. 6. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Voices of the Mainland will have a program at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All gospel groups and church choirs are invited to participate. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Eddie Smith, co-founder and president of the U.S. Prayer Center, in Houston, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
