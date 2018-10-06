All Saints Episcopal Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Polka service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-935-6004.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Regent Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. Donations of food, blankets, and towels also will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a golden banquet honoring members 80 and older at 5 p.m. today in its fellowship hall at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens at 409-457-3106, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. today at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $30 at the door. For information, call 409-392-3002.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Holy Rosary Church at 1420 31st St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan at irenaeusmj@comcast.net or 409-766-1624.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its Saving Houston’s Jewish History, One Piece at a Time presentation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Joshua Furman, director of Houston Jewish History Archive at Rice University, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-488-5861.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Blessing of the Animals service at 2 p.m. Sunday at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Bay Area Pet Adoptions at 3000 Ave. R in San Leon. Pets of all kinds are welcome. Donations of pet items also will be accepted. For information, visit www.holytrinitydickinson.org or call 281-339-2086 or 281-337-1833.
Concert organist, Ken Cowan, will perform in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Kim Colombo at 409-744-4526, Ext. 2071.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Blessing of the Animals on the Garth at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Attendees are asked to take a bag or can of pet food to be donated to the animal shelter. All pets should be on a leash or in a cage. For information, call 409-765-6317.
