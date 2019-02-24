Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 624 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Court-mandated community service also is available. For information, contact Monica Clark at monica@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
