Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its 100 Men & Women in Black program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. E.R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-539-2523, 409-771-7119 or 409-996-3250.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson will be the speaker. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
New Directions Church will have its winter revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. The Rev. William Randall will be the revivalist, and the Rev. Keith Webb will be the institutional teacher. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Pastor Tammy Hornsby, of Austin, will be the special guest speaker at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter stewardship revival nightly at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 through Jan. 24 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. F. N. Williams II, the assistant pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary honoring the Rev. Carlos R. Phillips, its senior pastor, with a roast and toast evening event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be March 1 and March 2 at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Early-bird registration is $20 by Feb. 15; and $30 afterward. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
