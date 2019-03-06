Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Ashes to Go from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday under the pergola on the east side of Murdochs at 2215 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. A service and ashes also will be distributed at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the church at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-6317.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners in observance of Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean at 409-939-7081.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual garage, plant, and hamburger sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The burgers with chips will be $7 and will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The fourth annual Gulf Coast Catholic Men’s Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion at 1 Sylvan Beach in La Porte. Registration is $45 per person and $20 for students. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gc-cmc.org or call Marcus Michna at 832-250-3897.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will host a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. John T. and the New Gospel Keystones will be the featured guests. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
7th Born Music will present Worship by the Water at 6 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. The live compilation recording will feature several Stellar-nominated and national recording artists. A free will offering will be taken. For information, call 973-420-3368.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Robert E. Maxey, and his wife, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. There also will be an appreciation musical featuring John T. and the New Gospel Keytones and the Texas City Joyful Messengers at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the musical are $10. For information, call 281-455-2300.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. John Bates and the Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
St. John Baptist Church will have its Youth Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Clifton Johnson and New Word Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Celina Edwards at 409-762-3461.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The Galveston Chinese Church will have its charity rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 in its parking lot at 2207 67th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Yuewu Zhou at galccrummagesale@gmail.com or 409-900-9797.
