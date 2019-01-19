ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Mission Dept. of Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have its workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 828 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Registration is $10. “Fruits of the Spirit” is the theme. For information, call 409-256-5103.
The United Methodist Women of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Laurie Sowell will be the speaker. For information, call 409-771-0400.
Pastor Tammy Hornsby, of Austin, will be the special guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter stewardship revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. F. N. Williams II, the assistant pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Friday through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Jerusalem Gospelaires will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2717 Ball in Galveston. Several groups/singers from the Houston-Galveston area will be on program. For information, call Harold Mason at 409-939-6580, or Shirley Sanders at 409-539-5937.
Sunlight Baptist Church will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. A.C. Tryon, and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon and the West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
