The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Wednesday at its office at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The RSVP Volunteer Program at the Galveston County Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch will have a recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 301 University Blvd., in Galveston. Volunteers must be 55 and older. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited. Must RSVP by Thursday by calling 409-266-9660 (specific location will provided once you register).
The city of La Marque is seeking volunteers to participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or contact Kierra Nance at k.nance@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9225.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach spring coast wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 13. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For a list of sites and to sign up, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, contact Master Chief Ross Garcia at ross.garcia@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org or 409-770-3196.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is seeking volunteers for the many “behind the scenes” jobs at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Carpenters, painters, and typists are particularly needed. No experience is required. To sign up, call 281-337-7469.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
Volunteers interested in becoming a certified volunteer ombudsman (advocate) for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living communities are encouraged to sign up with the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging by contacting Misty Sullivan, misty.sullivan@h-gac.com or 800-437-7396.
Friends of League City Animal Shelter are seeking temporary foster homes for cats and dogs. The animals are in need of human interaction and a break from the stress of the shelter so they will be more adoptable when they return to the shelter. Volunteers can live outside of League City and have pets of their own. Call Monica Millican, 281-333-1020, Ext. 17.
