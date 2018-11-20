New Directions Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Keith Webb will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving Day worship service at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Everyone is welcome. For information, call 409-762-9855.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Thanksgiving Day worship service at 10 a.m. Friday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. Eli Johnson, of Holman Street Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Dwayne K. Carpenter and Fellowship Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Maxine Guidry at 409-939-7879.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its Fellowship Sunday program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, of a Greater House of Love Community Church, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
First Union Baptist Church will have its annual chili supper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in its fellowship hall at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 each. Carryout will be available. For information, call Alice Gatson at 409-765-5909.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have a revival and fundraiser nightly at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Ministers Robert Robinson, Preston Dawson, and Jeff Maxey will speak respectively. Dinners will be sold each night for $10 each. There also will be concert ($10 donation at door) featuring Chuck and the Guiding Clouds at 3 p.m. Dec. 2. For information, call 409-948-3993.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will host Bishop Hector F. Monterroso, bishop assistant in the Diocese of Texas, at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Family and Friends Day. For information, call Michelle Allen at 832-244-1817.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 outside the hospital’s south lobby at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Nassau Bay. For information, call 281-523-2259.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Gospel Explosion at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. “Young People Standing Firm on Your Faith” is the theme. For information, call Deborah Montgomery at 409-497-1118.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
