Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Andrew W. Berry II, and his wife, Krystal, with the following events at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City: Family community night/pre-anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Joe Ratliff speaking; and the anniversary celebration will be at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with the Revs. F.N. Williams, William Jordan, and Marcus Cosby, speaking respectively. Call 409-935-1100.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Old Fashion Sunday and have its Texas-Louisiana Day where they’ll be serving food from the two states after the service. For information, call 409-763-5586.
