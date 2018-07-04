The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Edward E. Thomas and the Long Chapel C.M.E. Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-765-9539.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor and wife’s fifth appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. The Rev. Stanley T. Hilliard and the St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-8121.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 12 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For all ages. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349, or Mildred Watson, 409-935-3819.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. Monday at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. Tuesday through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Colors of the Rainbow program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Several guest speakers will be on program. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.