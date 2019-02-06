Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carols R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Scout Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Members of Pack No. 120 will conduct a flag ceremony before the service. There also will be a pot luck afterward. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Dexter Henderson, and his wife’s, 16th Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Steele Sr. and Progressive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-539-2523 or 409-765-9787.
Mount Olive Baptist Church’s Senior Saints will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, call Linda Magee at 281-996-5065.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is the host congregation for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ annual salute to Black History Month and recognition of the Rev. Absalom Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Melanie Jones will lead the service. A light lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 832-244-1817.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present a gospel tour at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. The tour will feature six-time Stellar nominee, Endurance, Unrestricted Praise, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The church also will have its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The Rev. Jerry Lee and the Greater Bell Zion Baptist church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will have its community Black History Month Celebration and soul food dinner at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Tillie Henson at 409-502-7772.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its pre-anniversary service celebrating Elder Robert Woodard III, and his wife, Diana, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-497-2138.
