Central Community Church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. For information, call Margie Baynes, 409-370-6910.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
First Baptist Church’s M25 Outreach Services will have a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A. L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Thanksgiving community luncheon from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Christ Together Galveston will have its United Worship “Night of Hope” event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park, 2300 Strand St., in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. For information, visit www.christtogethergalveston.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick L. Combs Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will recognize veterans with its Veterans Day Observance “My Brother’s Keeper” program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Dr. Eric Roberson will be the guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 23rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are asked to wear purple and gold. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its Deacon Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-4502.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the youth department at 7 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall of the church at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-7460.
New Life Church will be accepting canned food for its food drive through Nov. 24. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 24 at 1017 Bayou Road, Suite 107-C, in La Marque. For information, visit www.newlifechurchoftexas.org.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. service Nov. 24 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-771-5644.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher & Nurses Auxiliary Annual Day at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Ronald Ross and Living Word Bible Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Spiritual Communication Day at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Clarence Richardson will be the speaker. For information, call 409-935-8349.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-7566.
The Texas City annual community Thanksgiving feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. Donations are needed. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 71st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will give away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Seniors must be 60 and older and must show ID. For information, call 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have its Christmas celebration, and Lorene Kelling and Kimm Fisher will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long event presented by Jerryl Payne from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Payne will be playing tunes on the church’s 1872 Hook Hastings pipe organ. For information, call 409-762-3035.
