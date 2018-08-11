The NASA Aglow Lighthouse will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Praise Chapel at 18615 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, email nasaaglow74@gmail.com.
The women of Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor’s wife, Lynn Dwyer, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Connie Sanders will be the guest speaker.
The Just Praze & Worship musical program will be at 6 p.m. today at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several gospel community groups will be on program. For information, call 409-682-1182 or 409-621-6936.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Sunday; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its Back to School “Stay on Track with Jesus Christ” program at its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. School supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. For information, call 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s, the Rev. Michael W. Dwyer Sr., 14th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Porter and Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church of La Marque will be the guests.
The youth and young adults of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Lloyd P. Sowell III, of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-354-8660.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., and his family at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall Jr. and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-995-0826.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its second annual Pastor’s Aide program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Steffany Williams, of God’s Holy Place Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have the 34th pre-anniversary services for its pastor, the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have its Choir Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Kevin Jones will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-643-8105.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Gospel recording group, Ziyon, and the Voices of the Mainland, will be the featured guests. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a celebration brunch honoring its pastor’s wife, Bridgette Johnson, at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at The Wilbrydge Event Center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Attendees are asked to wear all white. For information, call JoAnn McCoy at 409-771-7845. The church also will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Deborah Clemons at 409-256-8289, or Donald James at 409-877-8527.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Women’s Annual Day at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-4237.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife, at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Larry Johnson and the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Men’s Chorus of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical day program at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
The Mission Society of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-3819.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
