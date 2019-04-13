Central Community Church will have its indoor fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and April 20 at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. Easter baskets, clothing, children bicycles and scooters, car seats, household items, and more will be available. For information, call 409-370-6910.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe with the following events: Choir Cantata, “Ancient Words, The Easter Story” at 10 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday communion service at 6 p.m. Thursday; and blended worship service at 10 a.m. April 21. For information, call 409-925-2552.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events in celebration of Easter at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Palm Sunday worship service at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday; presentation of “The Road to Emmaus: Angela’s Story” at 7 p.m. Friday through April 21 (free admission); Easter Egg Drop for ages 1-12 (take your own basket) at 11 a.m. April 20; Easter Sunday worship services at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish). For group seating (10 or more) for the Easter production, call 409-935-1606.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: E. G. Davis Scholarship program at 11 a.m. Sunday (the Rev. Kevin Sanders and New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests); fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. Friday. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring musical at 3 p.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Souther Sons, Chuck and The Guiding Clouds, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and Heavenly Tones will be the featured guests. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its 89th church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Dexter Henderson (Mount Moriah Baptist Church), and Jonathan Steele Sr.(Progressive Baptist Church of Texas City), will be the guest speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church pre-anniversary service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and the anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. April 28 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Jay Hill and Michael Spry will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-599-1060.
