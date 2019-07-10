The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 2:30 p.m. through Friday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For ages 3 and older, including adults. For information, call 409-935-8349.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is available at www.fumc-tc.org. For information, call Ritchie Holt, 409-945-4426.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 and Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual garage and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and July 21 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Choir Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Rickie Williams Sr. and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jan Thymes, 346-917-4269.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through July 18 at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 21 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. July 21 at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Reginal Rhodes and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Women in Red program at 3 p.m. July 21 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. All women are encouraged to wear red. For information, call 409-762-4237.
First Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon July 22 through July 26 at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. To register, visit https://galvpres.com/vbs or call 409-762-8638.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 22 through July 26 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 22 through July 26 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For children in pre-K through fifth-grade. To register, call 409-925-2552.
Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 29 through Aug. 2 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For ages 4-12. To register, visit www.sfworshipcenter.org. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
