The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 624 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Court-mandated community service also is available. For information, contact Monica Clark at monica@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or 409-945-4232.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Thursday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Volunteers are needed for the 26th annual River, Lakes, Bays ‘N Bayous Trash Bash set for Saturday at the Galveston Bay watershed. For information, visit TrashBash.org, email waterresources@h-gac.com, or call 281-486-9500.
The city of La Marque is seeking volunteers to participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or contact Kierra Nance at k.nance@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9225.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach spring coast wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 13. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For a list of sites and to sign up, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
The Salvation Army will offer free disaster relief training for volunteers interested in emergency disaster service from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/training/?classes@state=TX. For information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Assisteens of the Bay Area, which is an all teen auxiliary of Assistance League of the Bay Area, is accepting applications for membership for the 2019-20 school year beginning April 1 through May 1. High school students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson and Friendswood independent school districts are eligible, as well as home schooled students. For information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area/assisteens.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The Tutor-a-Tor Mentoring Program is looking for people willing to spend up to an hour a week mentoring a student in various academic and career areas at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Contact Vivian Hernandez, vivianhernandez@gisd.org or 409-766-5743/409-939-8772, or visit gisd.org/volunteer.
