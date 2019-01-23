Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its winter stewardship revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. F. N. Williams II, the assistant pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer free hoodies, clothes, backpacks, snacks and lunch to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Friday through Sunday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Jerusalem Gospelaires will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2717 Ball in Galveston. Several groups/singers from the Houston-Galveston area will be on program. For information, call Harold Mason at 409-939-6580, or Shirley Sanders at 409-539-5937.
Sunlight Baptist Church will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. A.C. Tryon, and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon and the West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carols R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be March 1 and March 2 at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Early-bird registration is $20 by Feb. 15; and $30 afterward. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
