Reunions, gatherings
The Ball High School classes of 1969 through 1971 will sponsor a dance from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday in the Wings of Heritage room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $20 per person. BYOB. Attire is dress to impress. For information, call Almeda Simpson at 409-996-9962.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Dec. 4 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2019 in Galveston. Registration is $80 per classmate and $40 per guest through March 31. Fees will increase after deadline. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
