Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Galveston will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 502 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-0197.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The Galveston Chinese Church will have its charity rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2207 67th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Yuewu Zhou at galccrummagesale@gmail.com or 409-900-9797.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 5 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, Mount Zion Baptist Church choir, and others will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have its annual St. Joseph Altar event Sunday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A free spaghetti lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. For information, call Joe Tambrell at 409-771-7052.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones and A Greater House of Love Community Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Church of the Living God Pillar Ground and Truth will celebrate its 146th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Roy Nickerson and St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-392-0405.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. March 24 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
