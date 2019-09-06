The Southwest Central District Association will have its usher/nurses/greeters workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2728 Ave. K, in Galveston. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration fees are $100 per church, $10 for pastors, and $5 per person. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Attendees are encouraged to wear a combination of red and black (not required). For information, call 409-938-0173.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. C. Tryon and Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Sunday School and Ushers Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Mission Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 91st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Straight Way Church will celebrate Bishop John B. West’s 29th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Andrew James will be the opening speaker. For information, call 832-221-0737.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Rehearsals will be nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 19. For information, call 409-935-3334.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
