Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book booth on the second Sunday and third Thursday of each month at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market at The Bryan Museum. To sign up, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, contact Master Chief Ross Garcia at ross.garcia@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org or 409-770-3196.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is seeking volunteers for the many “behind the scenes” jobs at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Carpenters, painters, and typists are particularly needed. No experience is required. To sign up, call 281-337-7469.Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
Volunteers interested in becoming a certified volunteer ombudsman (advocate) for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living communities are encouraged to sign up with the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging by contacting Misty Sullivan, misty.sullivan@h-gac.com or 800-437-7396.
Friends of League City Animal Shelter are seeking temporary foster homes for cats and dogs. The animals are in need of human interaction and a break from the stress of the shelter so they will be more adoptable when they return to the shelter. Volunteers can live outside of League City and have pets of their own. Call Monica Millican, 281-333-1020, Ext. 17.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The M.I. Lewis Social Services Center is seeking volunteers to help with its food fairs on the third Saturdays of each month, as well as in a variety of other capacities at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. No experience is necessary. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center for Environmental Health and Medicine is seeking volunteers to participate in its Assessment of Indoor Air Quality and Health after Hurricane Harvey Study. Must be 18 and older. If you’d like to participate, contact Chantele Singleton at csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is recruiting research subjects for a study on indoor air quality and health after Hurricane Harvey. Must be 18 and older. English-speaking only. To sign up, contact Chantele Singleton, csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to carry out its gratitude expedition thanking valued chamber members two Thursdays a month. Volunteers must be gainfully employed to participate. To sign up, email darcie@texascitychamber.cm or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Clear Creek Community Theatre is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of areas at 18091 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Volunteers will receive free admission to shows worked. Individuals with basic carpentry and painting skills also are needed. To sign up, call 281-335-5228.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
Nonprofits can send volunteer information to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is seeking volunteers to help with children in its School Garden Program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Coastal Village Elementary School, 712 10th St., in Galveston. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
The Butler Longhorn Museum is in need of volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Volunteers also are needed to help with special events, tours and day-to-day activities. Email butler.longhornmuseuminfo@yahoo.com or call 281-332-1393.
Roosevelt-Wilson and La Marque elementary schools are seeking volunteers to serve as mentors for one-hour a week. Must be 18 and older. To sign up, visit www.mentorsgc.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce’s Good Ole Days Festival Committee is seeking “showcase” performers to volunteer for on-stage entertainment from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Singers who are interested in being seen and heard should call 409-986-9224 by Aug. 1.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery is seeking volunteers to help with theater performances from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 16 and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 17.
To sign up, contact Mayuko Ono Gray, mgray@com.edu or 409-933-8354.
Ball High School is seeking bilingual community members to join the newly created Newcomer Mentoring Program, which is a program designed specifically for students who are new to the country. Contact Kayla O’Doran, kaylaodoran@gisd.org or 409-766-5732.
The Artist Boat and CITGO is seeking volunteers to participate in an array of events from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 at the Coastal Heritage Preserve, 13117 Settegast Road, in Galveston. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, contact Nate Johnson, njohnson@artistboat.org or 409-770-0722.
The Friends of the Helen Hall Library are seeking volunteers to work 2-hour shifts during normal library hours staffing and stocking the store at 100 W. Walker in League City. To sign up, contact Jeny Brewer, jenny.brewer@leaguecity.com or 281-554-1108.
The Community Emergency Response Team Academy will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through June 22 at the Bacliff Fire Dept., 600 Grand Ave., in Bacliff. To register, email john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
Galveston Reads 2018 is seeking volunteers to assist with program planning. Volunteers also are needed to review books for the 2019 book selection. There will be a general committee meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
United Way Galveston is seeking 300-plus volunteers to participate in its Day of Caring event set for Sept. 28. If you’d like to participate and/or find out more information, contact Lindsey White, lwhite@uwgalv.org or 409-762-4357. Visit www.UWGalv.org.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help as tax preparers for the 2018 tax season. Training will be ongoing through the end of January. To sign up, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.
St. Vincent’s House will have a training workshop for volunteers who have interest in helping with its Prevent Blindness Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. To sign up, contact Angela Hill, ahill@stvhope.org or 409-765-2228.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the city of Webster’s recreation center, 311 Pennsylvania Ave., in Webster. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Carver Park Community Center, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book room and book shop Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The RSVP Volunteer Program at the Galveston County Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch will have a recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19 at 301 University Blvd., in Galveston. Volunteers must be 55 and older. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited. Must RSVP by March 14 by calling 409-266-9660 (specific location will provided once you register).
Assisteens of the Bay Area, which is an all teen auxiliary of Assistance League of the Bay Area, is accepting applications for membership for the 2019-20 school year through May 1. High school students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson and Friendswood independent school districts are eligible, as well as home schooled students. For information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area/assisteens.
The Tutor-a-Tor Mentoring Program is looking for people willing to spend up to an hour a week mentoring a student in various academic and career areas at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Contact Vivian Hernandez, vivianhernandez@gisd.org or 409-766-5743/409-939-8772, or visit gisd.org/volunteer.
