Faith events 

St. John Baptist Church will conclude its revival at 7 p.m. Friday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Leroy Lacy from Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church in Houston will be the revivalist. For information, call Celina Edwards at 409-762-3461.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Greater Randle's Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Sunday. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Voices of the Mainland will have a program at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All gospel groups and church choirs are invited to participate. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its inaugural Unity, Churches on the Mainland program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Beverly Henry will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, in Houston, will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Cathedral at 2011 Church St. in Galveston. The choir also will present a small ensemble at the 12:30 p.m. mass Sunday. For information, call 409-762-9611.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Galveston Ministerial Alliance will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 204 at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7356 or 409-621-6153.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Eddie Smith, co-founder and president of the U.S. Prayer Center, in Houston, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God's Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, "Let the Good Times Roll," from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
