In The Name of God Coalition in association with several organizations will assemble a Solidarity Prayer Against Aggressive Hatred at noon Friday at the Galveston Islamic Center at 921 Broadway in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. For information, email Ahmed Ahmed at draeahmed@gmail.com.
The Christian Women Council of Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will present its Sister to Sister event at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Brenda Oglesby, Melinda Reeves, Diana Woodard, and Kendra Sowell will be the speakers. For information, call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915 or Michelle Henderson at 409-789-4324.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Bishop Ronald Grimes and True Fellowship Bible Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Brotherhood Day program at 11 a.m. March 31 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-1334.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 25th pre-anniversary and Family Appreciation service of its pastor, the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., at 3:30 p.m. March 31 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Max A. Miller Jr. and Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The Senior Mission No. 1 of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual workshop at 9 a.m. April 6 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by March 29. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 7 at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-996-4915.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. April 14 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring musical at 3 p.m. April 14 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Souther Sons, Chuck and The Guiding Clouds, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and Heavenly Tones will be the featured guests. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon April 20 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
