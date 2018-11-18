Volunteers neededMission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Salvation Army of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with its third annual Thanksgiving Day feast, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. To sign up, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Nov. 26 at Dickinson Public Library at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary is currently accepting applications for two seats (education and recreational fishing) on its advisory council, which is a community-based group of individuals that provide advice for sanctuary management. Nov. 30 is deadline for submission. For information, visit https://flowergarden.noaa.gov/advisorycouncil/recruitment.html.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to ring bells across the county during the Christmas season. For information, contact Holly McDonald at holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
