Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary workshop at 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday; musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Christopher Spivey will be the clinician. Registration is $5. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests at the anniversary. For information, call 409-526-7035.
The ushers and nurses auxiliary of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. An $8 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-4559 or 409-939-5876.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its eighth annual Ten Men Standing Conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, Ralph Marshall, Roy Nichols, Nathan Baggs, Joseph Guidry, Sherman Wilcox, Greg Curry, Aaron Jackson, Joseph Handy, and Wayne Jenkins, will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Mack Gordon at 409-739-1771.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its youth and young adults at its Youth Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Lloyd Sowell will be the guest speaker. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Usher’s Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. C. Tryon and Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Straight Way Church will celebrate the 28th pastoral anniversary of Bishop John B. West at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Andrew James and Living Word Resurrection Bible Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-221-0737.
The Senior Saints of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, email lindamagee045@gmail.com or call 281-996-5065.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Madonna Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual mothers and daughters breakfast at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $15 for ages 5-12, and $25 for ages 13 and older. For information, contact Janis Matthews at jfmatthe@yahoo.com or 281-658-0039.
