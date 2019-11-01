The Booker T. Ex’s will have its inaugural gospel/spiritual Evening in the Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the African American Historical and Cultural Park, 501 Fourth Ave. N., in Texas City. “Celebrating Our Rich Heritage With Pride” is the theme. Take your own chairs. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377, Hazel Mays, 409-359-3388, or Bobby Garrett, 409-935-3377.
Citywide Gospel Chorale will have its anniversary musical at 5 p.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 6414 FM 1765, in Texas City. George Powell, of Fallbrook Church, will be the special guests, along with several others. For information, call Herman Solomon, 409-750-1371.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Texas-Louisiana Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson and Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Unshakeable Conference at various times Sunday through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Officers for 2020-21 will be announced. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall, pastor of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the revivalist. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-995-7495.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The fifth annual Sister Ruth Hall Faithful & Dedicated Image Honor Awards and the 22nd Praise God in His Sanctuary gospel musical will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. Lena Cunningham will be the special guest. There also will be various groups on program. For information, call Dwight and Pat Pervis, 409-974-4083.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Homecoming Day at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Timothy Allen and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. All veterans in attendance also will be recognized. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have a praise worship program. A Thanksgiving luncheon also take place; take a side dish or dessert to share (turkey/ham will be provided). For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Thanksgiving community luncheon from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Christ Together Galveston will have its United Worship “Night of Hope” event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Saengerfest Park, 2300 Strand St., in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. For information, visit www.christtogethergalveston.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick L. Combs Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will recognize veterans with its Veterans Day Observance “My Brother’s Keeper” program at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Dr. Eric Roberson will be the guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Galveston Ministerial Association will sponsor a community service of gratitude at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to take donations of nonperishable food items that will be delivered Dec. 6 to the Share Your Holidays food drive at Ball High School. For information, call 409-765-7356.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Samaritan’s Purse will be collection items for its annual Operation Christmas Child project at varying times Nov. 18 through Nov. 25 at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 204 W. Edgewood Drive, in Friendswood; First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main St., in Santa Fe; and Citymark Church, 231 W. Main St., in League City. For information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 817-595-2230.
New Life Church will be accepting canned food for its food drive through Nov. 24. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 24 at 1017 Bayou Road, Suite 107-C, in La Marque. For information, visit www.newlifechurchoftexas.org.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.