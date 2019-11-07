Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling soul food dinners from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or 409-763-5586.
The fifth annual Sister Ruth Hall Faithful & Dedicated Image Honor Awards and the 22nd Praise God in His Sanctuary gospel musical will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. Lena Cunningham will be the special guest. There also will be various groups on program. For information, call Dwight and Pat Pervis, 409-974-4083.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have celebrate its church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Vernon Baines and Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-0173.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its combined choirs musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its combined choirs 70th annual day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. William King III will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-935-8349.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Homecoming Day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Timothy Allen and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. All veterans in attendance also will be recognized. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. James Pate and St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will have its college and career fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Attendees can RSVP on Eventbrite. For information, call Kimberly Wingham, 409-457-1468, Sherronda Searles-Galloway, 409-256-3106, Crystal Stinson, 409-939-6811, or Ashley Geters, 409-789-7737.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christian Women in Action program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have a praise worship program. A Thanksgiving luncheon also take place; take a side dish or dessert to share (turkey/ham will be provided). For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Thanksgiving community luncheon from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick L. Combs Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will recognize veterans with its Veterans Day Observance “My Brother’s Keeper” program at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Dr. Eric Roberson will be the guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Galveston Ministerial Association will sponsor a community service of gratitude at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to take donations of nonperishable food items that will be delivered Dec. 6 to the Share Your Holidays food drive at Ball High School. For information, call 409-765-7356.
Samaritan’s Purse will be collection items for its annual Operation Christmas Child project at varying times Nov. 18 through Nov. 25 at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 204 W. Edgewood Drive, in Friendswood; First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main St., in Santa Fe; and Citymark Church, 231 W. Main St., in League City. For information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 817-595-2230.
New Life Church will be accepting canned food for its food drive through Nov. 24. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 24 at 1017 Bayou Road, Suite 107-C, in La Marque. For information, visit www.newlifechurchoftexas.org.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Spiritual Communication Day at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Clarence Richardson will be the speaker. For information, call 409-935-8349.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 71st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-8349.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long event presented by Jerryl Payne from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Payne will be playing tunes on the church’s 1872 Hook Hastings pipe organ. For information, call 409-762-3035.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.