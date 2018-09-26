The Our Lady of Lourdes Altar and Rosary Society will have its annual card party and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Madonna Hall at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-935-9408.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Pastor’s Aide of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2717 A. S. Johnson Blvd. (Avenue H) in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary after the 10 a.m. service Sunday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. All members and former members are encouraged to attend. There will be a potluck lunch afterward, so take a dish to share. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer a six-weeks Ladies Bible Study nightly at 6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “You’ll Get Through This,” by Max Lucado is the study book, which will be available for $10. To RSVP, call Staci Taylor at 409-771-6577.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Oliver Ramirez, owner of The Ramirez Tamale Co., will be the guest speaker. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Polka service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. For information, call 409-935-6004.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Regent Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. Donations of food, blankets, and towels also will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a golden banquet honoring members 80 and older at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in its fellowship hall at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens at 409-457-3106, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Holy Rosary Church at 1420 31st St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan at irenaeusmj@comcast.net or 409-766-1624.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its Saving Houston’s Jewish History, One Piece at a Time presentation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Joshua Furman, director of Houston Jewish History Archive at Rice University, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-488-5861.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, for 15 years of service at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685, April Williams at 409-599-8756, or Angela Brooks at 409-739-5104.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.