ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: The Great Christmas Giveaway at 10 a.m. Sunday; Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday; and Christmas Eve service will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Youth Annual Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Dewayne Nemons and St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-8856.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. The Rev. William Sowell and McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will be the guests. For information, call Idella Duncan at 409-762-1816, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 — Ancient Words: A Christmas Story, presented by the Chancel Choir and Praise Team; 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 — Candlelight Service; 10 a.m. Dec. 30 — Combined Contemporary and Traditional worship service; and 8 p.m. Dec. 31 — Watch Night Party and Games. For information, call 409-925-8466.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Jan. 6. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Eddie Smith, co-founder and president of the U.S. Prayer Center in Houston, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.