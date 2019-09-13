Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its ninth annual Ten Men Standing on the Word of God conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, Ralph Marshall, Greg Curry, Darrell McCoy, Wayne Jenkins, Joe Daniels, Rufus Hillard, Aaron Jackson, D’Angelo Barnes, and Bobby Jobe will speak. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
The Clothes Closet of First Union Baptist Church will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Dinners are $11 each. For information, call Donna Gaines, 409-916-2332.
Greater St. Paul Baptist Church will celebrate its 20th Texas-Louisiana Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are asked to wear blue (Texas) or red (Louisiana). For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Roy Smith and Little Rock Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Pastor Edward Allums and Jesus is Lord Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Straight Way Church will celebrate Bishop John West’s 29th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. Bishop John Baines Sr. and Heart of Faith Church in Houston, will be the guests. For information, call 409-370-0500.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. T. D. Grant-Malone, pastor of The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest evangelist. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
The Galveston County Sickle Cell Support Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Galveston Voices/Echoes of Praise, The Stinsons, and Robin Criswell and the Lambs of Fifth Ward Baptist Church also will be on program. For information, call Delores Florence, 409-621-6261.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sept. 22 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
