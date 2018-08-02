Reclaiming Our Youth — One by One will conclude its youth and young adult summer revival at 7 p.m. today at Hopewell Baptist Church at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Edward Grogan III will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Greater House of Love Community Church and Women’s Café will have its school supply drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 807 First St., Suite A, in La Marque. Free food will be available for donors. For information, call Mary Jones, 409-996-4457, or Dianna Holmes, 409-996-9224.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Intervention Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Devale Simmons, speaker); Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church, House of Prayer & Love and New Life Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash & Youth Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. Free school supplies and backpacks will be offered while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian. For information, call 832-887-3222.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will present its second annual Clean Up What You Messed Up program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Lisa Jones, Tess Beafneaux, Tot Jenkins, Sheryl Neal, Lisa Bell, Liz Stevenson, Laverne Moore, and Christine Newcost will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural raffle fundraiser through Sunday. First prize will be a 50-inch TV; second prize will be a full set of golf clubs; and the third prize will be $200 cash. For tickets and information, call Robert Scott at 281-222-3861.
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will celebrate the 28th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. William L. Randall Jr., and his wife, Regena, at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-986-5453.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s senior choir will have its annual day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Songs of faith and love will be featured. For information, call 409-938-7460.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Guest speakers from Bethesda House will be on program. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.iconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Youth Praise & Worship Explosion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at 1607 Nasby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The women of Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor’s wife, Lynn Dwyer, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Connie Sanders will be the guest speaker.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s, the Rev. Michael W. Dwyer Sr., 14th anniversary at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Porter and Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church of La Marque will be the guests.
The youth and young adults of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual day at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Lloyd P. Sowell III, of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-354-8660.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Gospel recording group, Ziyon, and the Voices of the Mainland, will be the featured guests. For information, call 409-599-8847.
