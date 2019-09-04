McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Rehearsals will be nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 19. For information, call 409-935-3334.
The Southwest Central District Association will have its usher/nurses/greeters workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2728 Ave. K, in Galveston. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Registration fees are $100 per church, $10 for pastors, and $5 per person. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Attendees are encouraged to wear a combination of red and black (not required). For information, call 409-938-0173.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Usher Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. C. Tryon and Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Sunday School and Ushers Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Mission Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 91st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sept. 22 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. Andre Menefee & GC, and Victoria Chatman, of Beautiful Feet Praise Dance Company, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s mass choir will present the five-act pageant “Man Shall Not Live By Bread Alone” nightly at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-692-1667 or 409-935-8414.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
