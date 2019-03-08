Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 624 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Court-mandated community service also is available. For information, contact Monica Clark at monica@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book booth on the second Sunday and third Thursday of each month at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market at The Bryan Museum. To sign up, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Wednesday at its office at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The RSVP Volunteer Program at the Galveston County Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch will have a recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19 at 301 University Blvd., in Galveston. Volunteers must be 55 and older. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited. Must RSVP by March 14 by calling 409-266-9660 (specific location will provided once you register).
The city of La Marque is seeking volunteers to participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or contact Kierra Nance at k.nance@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9225.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach spring coast wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 13. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For a list of sites and to sign up, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
