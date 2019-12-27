Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Combined contemporary and traditional worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday; and watch night fun and games at 8 p.m. and communion service at 10 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Tuesday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Dinner will be served. For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes, 409-457-7382.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. LaVonne Chandler, ordained minister and president/founder of Touched by Grace Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
