Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
In celebration of Fellowship Month, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will fellowship with its sister churches during its Bible study time at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. E. R. Johnson and A. W. Colbert will speak respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 11 a.m. May 18; Good Friday service, 11 a.m. Friday; Easter Egg Hunt with a continental breakfast, 9 a.m. Saturday; and Easter worship service at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Central Christian Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Light refreshments will be served before service. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe with the following events: Maundy Thursday communion service at 6 p.m. Thursday; and blended worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: Fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. Friday. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have the following events at 1310 29th St. in Galveston: Good Friday fish fry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (plates are $10); and the women’s ministry will have its women’s conference, “There’s Strength in the Sisterhood,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 (registration is free). For information, call Ura Flores at 409-916-1200.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
New Vision Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for children from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake Park at 5001 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, call Reggie Batiste at 409-978-6033.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its Good Friday program at 5 p.m. Friday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
The Chancel Choir of Moody Methodist Church will present “Seven Last Words” at its Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-4526, Ext. 2071.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events in celebration of Easter at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Presentation of “The Road to Emmaus: Angela’s Story” at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday (free admission); Easter Egg Drop for ages 1-12 (take your own basket) at 11 a.m. Saturday; Easter Sunday worship services at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish). For group seating (10 or more) for the Easter production, call 409-935-1606.
Central Community Church will have its indoor fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. Easter baskets, clothing, children bicycles and scooters, car seats, household items, and more will be available. For information, call 409-370-6910.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom Passover community will have its Second-Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For registration information and to RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
