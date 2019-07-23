The Ball High School Classes of 1985 and 1988 will have a benefit school supply dance from 9 p.m. July 26 to 1 a.m. July 27 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is $10. BYOB. Take a donation of miscellaneous school supplies (clear or mesh backpacks only). Cash donations also will be accepted. For information, call Tina Bush, 409-939-4172, or Chanda Clay, 832-266-5431.
The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at a location TBD. For information, call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Aug. 6 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 will have its inaugural Sterling W. Patrick Scholarship Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Debra James-Liedy, 409-771-0400, Pam Langham, 409-739-2660, or Debra Cotton, 409-392-4850.
The O’Connell High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Galveston Country Club. Registration is $40 per person. Must RSVP by Aug. 21. For information, contact Dennis Byrd, dpblsu@gmail.com or 409-539-2764, or Ellen Curran Sanderson, esanders@sbcglobal.net or 409-939-8741.
The La Marque High School multi-class reunion, “Still Roarin,’” will be Sept. 28 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. For information, call Bruce Blankenship at 409-599-5007, or David Laymance at 409-599-5936.
The Hitchcock High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at Joe’s Banquet Center in Alvin. Admission is $35 per person. Cash only. Must RSVP by Sept. 10. For information, contact Al Mazur, al@dolphincss.com or 281-253-5790.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
The Ball High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. Registration is $60 per person through Sept. 23. Fees will increase afterward. To register, visit reunionmanager.net. For information, visit the class Facebook page.
The Santa Fe High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Oct. 5. Registration is $20 per person in advance. For information, contact Valerie Carmichael, sf1979reunion@gmail.com or 409-771-4828.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in Galveston. Registration is $100 per classmate and $60 per guest through Sept. 15. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com, or via Cash App at $BHSClassof89. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
The Ball High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 in Galveston. For information and to get your registration form, contact Deborah Ward, dnp1951@att.net or 832-722-3250, Ellen Taormina Goerlich, elleng1950@comcast.net, Mary Evans Sandles, maryann_07@yahoo.com, or Linda Hickman Brooks, lb31551@comcast.net.
The Ball High School Class of 1985 will celebrate its 35-year reunion aboard the Carnival Dream May 7 through May 11, 2020. To sign up for a payment plan, email Frank Davis, anchorsawaycruises@yahoo.com, or call 832-483-6368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.