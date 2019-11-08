The fifth annual Sister Ruth Hall Faithful & Dedicated Image Honor Awards and the 22nd Praise God in His Sanctuary gospel musical will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. Lena Cunningham will be the special guest. There also will be various groups on program. For information, call Dwight and Pat Pervis, 409-974-4083.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have celebrate its church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Vernon Baines and Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-0173.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its combined choirs musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its combined choirs 70th annual day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. William King III will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-935-8349.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Homecoming Day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Timothy Allen and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. All veterans in attendance also will be recognized. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. James Pate and St. Luke Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will have its college and career fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Attendees can RSVP on Eventbrite. For information, call Kimberly Wingham, 409-457-1468, Sherronda Searles-Galloway, 409-256-3106, Crystal Stinson, 409-939-6811, or Ashley Geters, 409-789-7737.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christian Women in Action program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have a praise worship program. A Thanksgiving luncheon also take place; take a side dish or dessert to share (turkey/ham will be provided). For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.