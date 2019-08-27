Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Sherry Smith, 281-332-2025.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book booth on the second Sunday and third Thursday of each month at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market at The Bryan Museum. To sign up, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Thursday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Associated Credit Union of Texas, 1095 W. League City Parkway (take your own lunch), or at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. Any volunteers wanting to help with the ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery is welcome. For information, email info@galvestoncountyvolunteers.org.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center for Environmental Health and Medicine is seeking volunteers to participate in its Assessment of Indoor Air Quality and Health after Hurricane Harvey Study. Must be 18 and older. If you’d like to participate, contact Chantele Singleton at csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
